R-Day: Upperclassmen look back, give advice to new cadets

Story and photos by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

A new cadet reports to the cadet in the red sash during USMA Class of 2021 R-Day Monday. A steely focus helps a new cadet gain knowledge through the New Cadet Handbook that is issued on R-Day to the 1,230-plus new cadets who arrived at West Point Monday. A new cadet gets his hair cut during the USMA Class of 2021's R-Day Monday.

“You have 60 seconds to say goodbye to your families and your time starts now.”

These words ring in the ears of any U.S. Military Academy seasoned cadet or graduate remembering the intricacies of R-Day. R-Day, or Reception Day, at West Point signifies many things, particularly the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of this year’s 1,230-plus new cadets.

On Monday, fittingly, the day before Independence Day, the Class of 2021 began its four-year journey to officership, beginning with a farewell to its families.

“It was pretty stressful,” Class of 2019 Cadet Jonathan Alvendia reminisced. “I’m from Alabama so I was far away and I knew I wouldn’t see my parents for six to eight months and that’s the longest time I’d been away from home.”

But nonetheless, Alvendia and his peers have since gone from experiencing R-Day as naïve newbies to becoming weathered experts in what it means to be a West Point cadet.

“It’s a huge deal, everyone’s really excited to be here,” he explained. “I encourage (the new cadets) to come in and keep an open mind and absorb everything that we’re teaching them because we’re teaching them so much in such little time.”

Current cadets take the new cadets under their wings, teaching them how to salute, cup their hands, march and more. New cadets are also issued uniforms, eyeglasses and haircuts as they transform throughout R-Day.

After learning the basics from their well-versed counterparts, new cadets must report to the cadet in the red sash in order to pass through to the next step of the day.

“New cadet! Step up to my line! Not on my line, not over my line, not behind my line! Step up to my line!”

While reporting, new cadets must recite a scripted sentence to the cadet in the red sash, while saluting properly and not stepping on, over or behind the line. If any part is done incorrectly, they are asked to return to the line and re-do it.

Class of 2019 Cadet Mackenzie Garner remembers reporting to the cadet in the red sash, but says most of her R-Day was “blurred together,” and that it was a big change.

“You’re not used to being told what to do 24/7, you can’t even think for yourself, you can’t fix your hair without asking for permission, you can’t look around without getting yelled at,” she said. “It’s definitely a thing you have to adjust to, for sure.”

But Garner says that although it’s a difficult adjustment, her entire “Beast” experience was short in retrospect.

“Six weeks out of your entire West Point career is like nothing compared to the whole 47 months,” she said. “It really does go by fast, but at the same time you learn so much… don’t be afraid to ask questions and make mistakes.”

While day one is over, this is only just the beginning. Cadet Basic Training, also known as Beast Barracks, a six-week intensive training, will teach the new cadets the basics of being future officers. It is not until a 12-mile road march back from Camp Buckner and Acceptance Day that the new cadets will be officially known as “plebes.”