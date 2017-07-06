THE DPW DISPATCH

North Power Plant shutdown: You probably didn’t notice the North Power Plant, located at the laundry facility, annual shutdown that occurred a few weeks ago.

That’s because it happened so seamlessly thanks to the many DPW support shops and the Power Plant operators. We interviewed JR Cruz, the Utilities Power Systems branch chief, and here’s what he had to say about this important yearly operation.

• What are the Power Plants main functions at West Point?

Cruz: “The Power Plants are the central hub for electricity and steam distribution to West Point facilitates. They distribute the necessary power and steam to every building and home on post. We also manage the Steam Distribution Boiler Plant that provides steam to areas on post such as the hospital, which uses the steam for sterilization, an essential part of the hospital’s operation. The steam also allows for heat and cooling to take place.”

• What is the annual Power Plant shutdown?

Cruz: “During the year, we aren’t able to do the maintenance that needs to occur to keep these plants running at top capacity. Once a year it all comes to a halt so we can do things such as service equipment and clean out pressure vessels and holding tanks (far right photo). This is one of two shutdowns that occur in the year. This is also the time when we implement systems upgrades, which allows the many shops involved to overhaul and maintain auxiliary equipment and allows for inspection of the distribution system.”

• What other things occur during the shutdown?

Cruz: “Energy and safety audits are conducted to ensure we are working at top efficiency and top safety standards. We also inspect boilers, fans and plumbing, all with efficiency and safety in mind.”

• Who performs all the upgrades and repairs needed?

Cruz: Essentially all of the DPW shops play a role; the Power Plant Maintenance Shop (Operators), Pipe and Heat Shop, Electric Shop, General Support, Carpentry Shop, Roads and Grounds, and Land Maintenance. Without everyone pulling together, we could not accomplish such an important mission. It’s a huge team effort.”

(Editor’s note: JR Cruz is the Utilities Power Systems branch chief. He has worked for DPW for 15 years. Thank you to the West Point community for its patience during these important times of maintenance and updates to the power plants.)