U.S. Army Garrison West Point needs volunteers to serve as mayors

WEST POINT, N.Y.—U.S. Army Garrison West Point is in need of volunteers to serve as community mayors.

The community mayor is a volunteer position that works closely with the U.S. Army Garrison West Point command team. Community mayors may be military members or spouses and are needed for the housing communities of Stony Lonesome I, Stony Lonesome II, Lee, Grey Ghost and New Brick.

The mission of the West Point Mayoral program is to enhance the quality of life for residents of West Point.

Mayors serve as liaisons, and during their term, relay information and concerns to and from residents, West Point Family Homes and the USAG command.

Community mayors will provide WPFH and the command with a “grass roots” conduit for issues and concerns brought up by the community, assist the community in submitting maintenance requests, follow up on those requests and keep their community members informed of policies and events.

If you are interested in representing your fellow residents and serving as a valuable resource to the command team in this position please write a brief biography about yourself and describe why you would like to become a community mayor and state if you will be able to attend meetings during and after normal working hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Provide your full name, rank if applicable, community you live in and an email address you may be reached at.

Email your document to the U.S. Army Garrison West Point Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Taylor, at roderick.taylor@usma.edu.

Once your information has been received you may be contacted to meet with Taylor.

This is a great opportunity to effect change in your community, assist the Garrison command team and have a positive impact on the U.S. Army Garrison West Point community.

Help us keep U.S. Army Garrison West Point the “Bedrock of West Point.”