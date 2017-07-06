West Point Band presents Independence Day concert

By the West Point Band

The West Point Band will present its annual Independence Day celebration at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Trophy Point Amphitheater. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be held on Sunday.

The concert will include music ranging from patriotic favorites to rock and roll, followed by a magnificent fireworks display overlooking the Hudson River.

There is no better way to celebrate America’s independence than with a performance by the Army’s oldest band. This concert is free and open to all.

This spectacular performance, led by West Point Band Commander and Conductor, Lt. Col. Tod Addison, will take you from the rousing patriotic fare of the Concert Band to the regal sounds of the band’s field music group, the Hellcats, to the deep grooves and soaring vocals of the Benny Havens Band, the West Point Band’s popular music group.

The performance will culminate with a powerful finale followed by one of the best fireworks displays in the Hudson Valley. Bring your family, friends, and a picnic, and celebrate Independence Day with the West Point Band under the stars.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to provide world-class music to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets and to serve as ambassadors of the U.S. Military Academy and the Army to local, national and international communities.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.

West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.