West Point cadets visit 2008 Russia-Georgia War Battlefield

By Chaise Carl Department of Military Instruction

Cadets on Narikala Fortress overlook Tbilisi while discussing the 2008 Russia-Georgia War. Courtesy Photo Cadets on Narikala Fortress overlook Tbilisi while discussing the 2008 Russia-Georgia War. Courtesy Photo

From June 10-21, a group of faculty and cadets visited the post-Soviet country of Georgia to study the 2008 Russia-Georgia War. The purpose of the trip, which was an Advanced Individual Academic Development organized by the Defense and Strategic Studies department and Modern War Institute, was to examine a “warm” battlefield that demonstrated Russia’s use of so-called “hybrid warfare.”

The 2008 conflict between Russia and Georgia stemmed from issues regarding sovereignty and the desire of provinces Abkhazia and South Ossetia to separate from Georgia. The crucial link between theory and practice was pioneered through an intensive preparation week at West Point prior to the trip.

The preparation included discussions with subject matter experts in the fields of international relations, strategic studies, ethnographic research methods and Russian grand strategy. Among the experts who briefed the cadets included John Mearsheimer of the University of Chicago and Stephen Blank of the Strategic Studies Institute.

The fieldwork portion of the trip began in Tbilisi, where cadets met with senior defense and political officials.

Accompanying EU monitors, the group toured the unofficial border and battlefield sites near Gori and the outskirts of Tskhinvali, the capital of South Ossetia. Cadets led a short staff ride of the conflict, role-playing key figures to understand their decision-making, discussed terrain features, and orienteered each day of the five-day war.

The trip helped the cadets gain a holistic view of the Caucasus region, a strategic corridor between Russia and the Middle East.

The trip commenced with meeting senior Georgia military and government officials who gave their perspective on the war, sharing with the cadets how they had been underprepared to defend their land.

The consultations were advantageous to the cadets as they were provided with guidance on what to avoid in wartime, the power of effective planning and the importance of an established chain of command. They learned strategic and tactical options of both sides, thus enabling them to gain insight on countering Russian hybrid warfare in the future.

Class of 2020 Cadet Garret Dunn recognized the value of the lessons he learned.

“The importance of communication of intent and course of action in effective leadership has become prevalent through studying this conflict as it generated issues that are still relevant in most organizations,” Dunn said.

The team was also immersed in the culture of the Caucasus, taking part in Georgian supras (local dinners), visits to various museums, hikes and other cultural excursions.

Cadets visited the northern highlands of Kazbegi as well as the beaches of Batumi.

“Much of our understanding of modern warfare is either too abstract or overly informed by U.S.-led wars in Iraq or Afghanistan,” Lionel Beehner, MWI research director and organizer of the trip, said. “To prepare our future Army officers, it is imperative for them to study and understand other contemporary conflict zones up close, visualize what a multi-domain battlefield looks like, and apply theory to practice.

The final product of the AIAD will be a comprehensive battlefield assessment of the war that outlines how the U.S. military can counteract Russian actions elsewhere in the region, and provide some solutions to the Army’s current warfighting challenges.