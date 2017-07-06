West Point’s parking, force protection message for Independence Day concert

By the West Point Force Protection Office

Be aware of parking and force protection measures in support of Saturday’s Independence Day concert activities. Courtesy Photo Be aware of parking and force protection measures in support of Saturday’s Independence Day concert activities. Courtesy Photo

The following parking and force protection measures will be in effect in support of the Independence Day concert activities on West Point Saturday:

The West Point Band will host a concert and fireworks display starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Trophy Point.

The fireworks will begin at approximately 8 p.m. Parking is available at Buffalo Soldier Field, the South Dock area and along Thayer Road.

Clinton, Doubleday and the tennis court lots are reserved for handicap parking only.

There will be no parking allowed along Thayer Extension or the First Class Club parking lot. Cullum Road, from Quarters 101 intersection, to Clinton Lot will be closed from approximately 6:45 p.m. until the end of the concert.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will take place at the same time on Sunday.

Please be advised that anyone who is planning to attend the Independence Day concert is asked to refrain from staking out an area with rope, tape, tarps and/or blankets until after noon on the day of the scheduled concert.

The Military Police will remove/discard all items mentioned above that are placed on the Trophy Point Amphitheater grounds for the purpose of reserving a viewing spot.

Incoming traffic at Stony Lonesome and Thayer gates will be extremely heavy beginning early Saturday afternoon.

Members of the workforce who have a DOD decal and CAC/military ID card, and who wish to attend the concert, should use Washington Gate.

As with all special events that take place on the installation, safety and security are of paramount concern.

Remain vigilant, maintain situational awareness and immediately report any suspicious activity to the Provost Marshal’s Office at 845-938-3333.

For more details, contact Luke Pagan, West Point Force Protection officer, at 938-8859.

Always Remember: If you see something, hear something, say something.