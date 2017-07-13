BBC Lifeworks

• Yard of the Month: The West Point Family Homes will choose one home every month through September with yards that are kempt and stand out from the rest.

You can nominate your own yard, your neighbor’s, a friend’s or any home on post that you feel deserves to be considered.

Email nominations to jgellman@bbcgrp.com by the 25th of each month.

Winners will receive $25 and the coveted “Yard of the Month” sign to display on their lawn.

• West Point Museum Scavenger Hunt: Explore American Colonial history at the West Point Museum with a scavenger hunt followed by viewing episodes of “Liberty’s Kids,” the animated story of the American Revolution for children, while enjoying a snack.

Meet at 10-11:30 a.m. July 24 at the West Point Museum to receive your scavenger hunt clues and begin the search.

We will dress up like mom or dad in our new child-sized ACU’s for pictures.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Monday with number of children and ages that will be attending.

• National Night Out: The Directorate of Emergency Services/WPFH/Garrison will host National Night Out from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 1 at 126B Washington Road.

Join WPFH and the public service organizations on post as they recognize this nationwide campaign for safe streets, celebrated across the United States on this date.