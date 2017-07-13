Cadet Glee Club performs at Macy’s Fourth Spectacular

Glee Club: On July 4, the West Point Band and West Point Cadet Glee Club traveled to New York City to participate in the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.

The creative collaboration among Macy’s creative director, West Point Band staff arrangers, and the band and glee club began almost a full year in advance.

Broadcast on NBC, the performing groups from the U.S. Military Academy provided a cinematic musical soundtrack for the fireworks display, the largest display in the country.

Thirty-two cadets training at West Point for the summer, took a momentary break from their training in order to provide vocal support to the event. Participation of the band and glee club in the event provided an exceptional opportunity for West Point outreach to the greater New York City region.

Nearly 40 million viewers in 155 TV markets across the country tuned in to the show. With the band’s additional appearances on morning shows on the Fourth, the effort brought the West Point name into more than 47 million households.