EDUCATION and WORKSHOPS

Army Education Center

College courses are offered through the Army Education Center at West Point, located at 683 Buckner Loop.

Undergraduate classes:

• Mount Saint Mary College—Call Shari Seidule at 845-446-0535 or email Sharon.Seidule@msmc.edu;

• Saint Thomas Aquinas—Call Erica Rodriguez at 845-446-2555 or email ERodrigu@stac.edu.

Graduate studies:

• John Jay College of Criminal Justice–Master’s Degree in Public Administration—Call Jennifer Heiney at 845-446-5959 or email jjcwestpoint@yahoo.com;

• Long Island University–Master’s Degrees in School Counseling, Mental Health Counseling and Marriage and Family Counseling—Call Mary Beth Leggett at 845-446-3818 or email marybeth.leggett@liu.edu.

Army Personnel Testing programs

The Army Education Center at West Point offers Army Personnel Testing (APT) programs such as the AFCT, DLAB, DLPT, SIFT through the DA and DLI.

Tests are free of charge to Soldiers. Call the Testing Center at 938-3360 or email gwenn.wallace@usma.edu for details or an appointment.

Employee Assistance Program

West Point Garrison offers an Employee Assistance Program that is a free and confidential counseling for civilians, family members and retirees.

The program offers services from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The EAP is located at 656 Eichelberger Road.

For details, call 938-1039.

DANTES testing

The Army Education Center at West Point offers academic testing programs through the Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support (DANTES) such as the SAT and ACT. Pearson VUE offers licensing and certification exams.

Most tests are free of charge to Soldiers.

Call the Testing Center at 938-3360 or email gwenn.wallace@usma.edu for details or an appointment.