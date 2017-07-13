FOR THE ADULTS

SUP Yoga is back

Experience the serene, yet invigorating joy of yoga on a paddleboard. Suitable for any level skill level.

The next class takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. July 28 at Round Pond Recreation area. For details, call 938-0123.

Night on the Hudson Dinner Cruise

Join the West Point Club from 6-9 p.m. July 28 for a dinner cruise on the Hudson River.

Boarding begins promptly at 5:45 p.m. Enjoy a relaxing scenic boat ride on the Hudson with a buffet and live entertainment. A cash bar will be available.

Reservations required. Register online and purchase your tickets at TheWestPointClub.com. For more details, call 938-5120.

Road Ride Wednesdays

Road Ride Wednesday classes will be held at 5:40 a.m. at the MWR Fitness Center. Road Ride is an indoor Spin-bike class focused on channeling the sport of Road Cycling.

A warmup and cool down complete the workout. SPD clipless shoes are welcome.

Bike fit and set-up are starting at 5:30 a.m. For details, call 938-6490.

Murder at the Military Ball

Join us at the West Point Club from 7-10 p.m. Aug. 25 for a murder mystery dinner theater.

There is a minimal fee for this event which includes a dinner buffet, show, dessert and one free drink (beer, wine or soda).

A cash bar will be available as well. Cash bar and hors d’oeuvres start at 7 p.m. while the dinner and show starts at 7:45 p.m. Reservations are required.

Register on line and purchase your tickets at tiny.cc/wpcmilitarymystery. For more details, call 938-5120.

Korean Traditional Martial Art Soo Bahk Classes

The MWR Fitness Center is offering the opportunity to try the traditional Korean martial art, Soo Bahk Do. This is a classical martial art, which develops every aspect of the self.

If you’ve ever thought of learning how to defend yourself more effectively, now is the time. In each 50-minute class, master-level experts in the traditional Korean martial art of Soo Bahk Do will teach you highly effective self-defense techniques and guide you in stretching, breathing, relaxation, balance, endurance and more. Adults only. Register via webtrac at http://tiny.cc/SooBahkDo.

June classes meet at 7:10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:10 p.m. Thursdays (no class June 29). For more details, call 938-6490