Hickman to vie for Miss America’s Outstanding Teen

On June 24, a send-off dinner was held for West Point community member Asia Hickman, Miss New York’s Outstanding Teen, at Eisenhower Hall. The evening included dinner, performances by Hickman on the piano as well as Miss New York 2017, Gabrielle Walter. The evening also included a speech given by Hickman and guest speaker Chaplain Loy Sweezy, a U.S. Military Academy Chaplain. Hickman is headed to Orlando, Fla., July 25-29 to vie for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen. The Miss New York State Organization is the official state preliminary of the Miss America Organization. As the nation’s largest provider of scholarship assistance for young women and one of the nation’s leading achievement programs, the Miss America Organization and its state and local organizations offer millions in scholarship assistance annually. The organization provides young women with a vehicle to further their personal and professional goals and instills a spirit of community service through a variety of nationwide community-based programs. To learn more, visit MissNY.org. For the latest updates, follow Miss New York on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. To learn more of how Hickman became Miss New York’s Outstanding Teen, visit http://missny.org/teen/compete/ or http://missny.org/meet-asia-hickman/. Courtesy Photos