JBK 12U takes Travel Title

The Junior Black Knights (JBK) Baseball team took home a 5-2 victory over HHB Rookies, June 30 for the Championship of the PBI 12U League at the Army West Point Softball Field. Ben Despirito pitched for JBK, only giving up two earned runs and two walks to the HHB Rookies. He struck out eight opponents in the game, and was backed up defensively by a sure-handed JBK defense that did not commit a single error. Down 2-0 early, JBK took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. In the third, Despirito singled, driving in two runs and Grant Lemler singled, driving in one run. Brian Corrigan had an RBI in the fourth inning and Alex James’ RBI in the 5th inning finished the JBK’s offensive showing. (Left) Down 2-0 after coming off of the field in the 3rd inning, coach Troy Prairie motivates the team to “get on base and drive the baseball.” The JBK Baseball program will hold open tryouts later this year to field the 12U team for next year: the team has only three returning 11-year-old players. The JBK club fields 10U through 14U teams: baseball players from Highland Falls, West Point and surrounding areas are encouraged to tryout for the teams. For more details, contact the West Point Child and Youth Services Sports (CYS) program at 845-938-8896 on youth competitive travel sports at West Point. Courtesy Photo