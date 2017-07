JUST ANNOUNCED

Staff & Faculty Noontime Ultimate Frisbee League

The MWR Sports Office will conduct the 2017 Staff & Faculty Noontime Ultimate Frisbee League.

Individuals and/or teams wishing to enter, contact Jim McGuinness at Jim.McGuinness@usma.edu or call the MWR Sports Office at 938-3066.

League play starts Aug. 14. The deadline for sign-ups is on Aug.4. Games will be played at 12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday at River Courts and/or Target Hill Fields.