Keep your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors updated

By Christopher Hennen, Ph.D. West Point Emergency Manager

Did you know? I didn’t. Smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors expire—it’s not just the batteries that need replacing. While the importance of them is widely known, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors often become afterthoughts once they’re installed.

Typical homeowners will put the detectors up, see them hanging there on the wall, and feel safe. They don’t give them a second thought—except for those annoying times the low battery chirp goes off in the middle of the night, as happened to me recently.

Thinking the battery was low I replaced it and returned to bed only to be awoken by more chirps. Upon further investigation I learned that the “END” error message signaled the end of the life for the system.

Most CO detectors are good for 5-7 years, depending on the manufacturer. Inside many detectors is an electro-chemical cell that reacts in the presence of carbon monoxide. It tends to be very accurate.

But, over time, the chemical degrades and its performance is diminished. Pushing the test button only tests the battery, horn and circuitry.

The test button does not test whether the gas sensing element is still functional.

Accordingly, a national safety standard for carbon monoxide detectors published by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) requires that manufacturers build in a warning system to alert consumers that the unit is no longer functioning properly.

Consequently, CO detectors should be replaced once they have reached their life expectancy. Usually, CO detection units have a date stamp on the back, showing the unit’s age or expiration date; newer systems are available with digital and voice alerts.

Whichever system you purchase, read the owners’ manual to see what safety measures are specific to your make and model.

Along with CO detectors, smoke alarms are a principal part of your home protection plan. Three of every five home-fire deaths result from fires in homes with no smoke alarm or a non-working one.

Smoke alarms have a life expectancy of about 10 years, unless otherwise suggested by the manufacturer. Any smoke detector over 10 years old should be replaced.

Bottom line, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are not “set it and forget it” devices. You need to stay on top of them and periodically check that they’re working properly.

Doing so may save more than just a good night’s sleep.