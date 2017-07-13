OUTSIDE THE GATES

Vacation Bible School

The Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls will hold a Vacation Bible School for children up through 6th grade, free of charge at 6:15-8:45 p.m. through Friday.

A separate program for teenagers will be held at 6:15-8:45 p.m. Monday-July 21. The church is located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

Register at www.gracebaptistny.org, or in person the week of VBS.

Turtle “Shellebration” and Creature Feature Weekend

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum is hosting the weekend nature program “Turtles” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Museum’s Outdoor Discovery Center, on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road, Cornwall.

Join environmental educators for an exciting program all about turtles. Can you imagine carrying your house everywhere you go? Come meet some live turtles up close and learn about common turtle species, how they live and move, and some basic turtle biology.

For adults and families with children ages 3 and up.

There is a small admission fee.

Also, enjoy free entrance to the Wildlife Education Center, located at 25 Boulevard, Cornwall-On-Hudson, after paid attendance to the “turtle” program, where you can enjoy the special “Creature Feature Weekend: Reptile Roundup.”

This themed weekend will take place from noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with special “Meet the Animals” presentations at 1 and 2:30 p.m. on both days, and is included in the price of admission.

For details, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. x204.

Constitution Island Association events

The Constitution Island Association has the following events scheduled on Constitution Island this summer:

• July 29—Garden Day;

• Aug. 26—Reenactment Day;

• Sept. 23—Family Day.

For more details, contact Hilary Dyson, Constitution Island Association office manager, at 845-265-2501 or visit www.constitutionisland.org.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed.

For any questions, visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.