West Point Band presents ‘Kids’ Night,’ featuring Quintette 7

By the West Point Band

The West Point Band will continue its Music Under the Stars concert series with “Kids’ Night,” featuring Quintette 7. This interactive performance for children of all ages will take place at 6:30 p.m. July 22 at Trophy Point Amphitheater. The concert will be preceded by an “instrument petting zoo” at 6 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move inside to Eisenhower Hall Ballroom. As always, this event is free and open to everyone.

Calling all children and children-at-heart: come on down to Trophy Point for a journey like no other. Join the West Point Band’s quirky Quintette 7 and marvelous MC, Sgt. 1st Class Josh Economy, as they pay tribute to the classic American road trip with a musical tour across the U.S.

Embark on an adventure from sea to shining sea and experience the Nashville live music scene, California’s Surf City, historic Boston, Detroit’s Motown funk, and a good ol’ fashioned Texas hoedown. The performance will end with our arrival back at West Point, where the kids can join the show and participate in a time-honored Army tradition—marching.

Bring a picnic and your imagination and let Quintette 7 take you on a wild ride with a hands-on musical experience you definitely won’t forget.

Parents, got a future tubist on your hands? Make sure to arrive by 6 p.m. for the “instrument petting zoo,” where kids can get up close and personal with the instruments of the band and even try out their favorite ones.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to serve as ambassadors of the United States Military Academy and the Army to local, national and international communities.

For concert information, cancellations, and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com. West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.