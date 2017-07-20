Aukerman placed on Nagurski Watch List

By Army Athletic Communications

Senior linebacker Alex Aukerman was one of 103 defensive players to be named to the 2017 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List July 14.

During his junior campaign, the linebacker played an integral role in the team’s defensive unit that was ranked second nationally. Aukerman appeared in all 13 contests and totaled 35 solo tackles, the most of any returner, and 24 assisted tackles, second amongst returners, on the year.

The rising senior led the Black Knights with 15.0 tackles for loss. Aukerman boasted a team-best 7.5 sacks, in which Army ranked 11th nationally, and recorded 45 yards from sacks.

Last season against Duke, Aukerman totaled 13 tackles, seven solo and six assisted, while then recording six solo and two assisted tackles against North Texas in the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl. The Greenwood, Ind., native posted two sacks in both the Temple and Duke games.

Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the season. As in previous seasons, the Football Writers Association of America will announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday throughout the season. If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce five finalists for the 2017 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Nov. 16.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from those five finalists. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association’s full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football.

The annual Bronko Nagurski Trophy Banquet, presented by ACN, will be held Dec. 4 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football, then became a star for professional football’s Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Bronislaw “Bronko” Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.