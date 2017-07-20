BBC Lifeworks

• Yard of the Month: The West Point Family Homes will choose one home every month through September with yards that are kempt and stand out from the rest.

You can nominate your own yard, your neighbor’s, a friend’s or any home on post that you feel deserves to be considered.

Email nominations to jgellman@bbcgrp.com by the 25th of each month.

Winners will receive $25 and the coveted “Yard of the Month” sign to display on their lawn.

• Home Depot Kids’ Workshop: A great event for children, all of the supplies will be provided by Home Depot for your child to make a wonderful project.

The workshop is scheduled 3-4:30 p.m. Monday. To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by today.

• National Night Out: The Directorate of Emergency Services/WPFH/Garrison will host National Night Out from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 1 at 126B Washington Road.

Join WPFH and the public service organizations on post as they recognize this nationwide campaign for safe streets, celebrated across the United States on this date.

• Build a Better World: Sensory friendly music, bubbles and comedy show: Build a Better World. This family show is scheduled for 2:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at USMAPS Bates Auditorium.

Join Mr. Matt as he engages children with songs, comedy, robots, bubbles, music technology and original stories about why engineers, architects and designers rock!

Each song is accompanied by hands-on, visual and sensory experiences designed to help kids learn and have fun at the same time. Kids will play instruments, try out interactive music technology and dance along through the whole show.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com with the number of people attending by Aug. 4.