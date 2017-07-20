FEATURED ITEM

Volkssport Club at West Point

Join the Volkssport Club at West Point for a walk in Cornwall and Cornwall-on-Hudson Sunday. There are 5km and 10km trails passing through the villages, a nature museum, residential areas and views of the Hudson River.

Meet at 9 a.m. at DeCicco’s Family Market, 21 Quaker Avenue, Cornwall. Following the walk, participants are invited to picnic at the Round Pond Recreation Area.

To RSVP for the picnic, visit and reply to vcwpava@gmail.com.