JUST ANNOUNCED

Yoga at Trophy Point

Breathe in the magnificent views of the Hudson River with yoga at Trophy Point at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays—July 29, Aug. 12 and 19, Sept. 9 and 30, and at 10:30 a.m. Sundays—Sunday, Aug. 6 and 27, Sept. 17 and 24.

Yoga is weather permitting. Please bring yoga mat and water.

Le Tour is here

Summer’s here and so is Le Tour. All month in July we’ll follow the greatest bike race in the world at race pace.

Join us and feel the rush. Those who are fit, and those who want to get fit are all welcome.

All spin classes take place at 5:40 a.m. Wednesdays at the MWR Fitness Center.

For more details on the above classes, call 938-6490.