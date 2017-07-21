101 critical days of Summer

By Michael Burkowski Alcohol and Substance Abuse Program

The summer season means many good times for everyone. Good times usually involve being outside and sometimes traveling out of town. You take time for activities that you may not have time for otherwise. Vacations are spent having fun, relaxing and enjoying with family and friends.

Warm weather allows everyone to be out in nature and have our fun there. Outside activities include boating, hiking, swimming, camping and many others. Many of us enjoy backyard cooking, pool parties and various game playing in parks and fields.

To have a good, safe time during the summer, there needs to be an awareness of safety while you are on our vacation. There are significant increases in accidents and injuries that occur every summer. These accidents can be due to the absence of safety planning, unawareness of dangers and carelessness.

Drowning is second only to traffic fatalities during summer months. Children drown mostly in pools when they are not being adequately watched.

Having floatation devices ready and a dedicated supervising adult can reduce that risk. Drowning in lakes and rivers is caused by diving into unknown water and striking objects or hitting the bottom. Swimming alone poses risks such as cramping or other physical problems, which can be responsible for drowning.

The combination of going too fast and alcohol increases risk with driving, boating, skiing, off-roading and other similar activities. Alcohol slows your response time and impairs your decision-making long before you reach the legal limit. Always swim with a buddy and let others know where you are when swimming. When driving any vehicle or boating, have a sober designated driver.

Reduce every risk possible. Risk of accidents can be minimized by being aware of the dangers while having fun at any time and especially when on vacation during summer. Planning trips and activities with safety in mind, is a very effective way to avoid accidents.

Employing your own common sense is always necessary for a successful vacation.