Here comes the BOOM!: Midshipmen, ROTC cadets take on CFT
Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor
July 21st, 2017 | News, News and Features
Class of 2020 cadets fire a mortar round from a M252 mortar during Field Artillery Day at Cadet Field Training July 6. Photos by 2nd Lt. Austin Lachance
Artillery soars through the air as the cadets shoot rounds during training. See Pages 3-4 for a story and photos on Cadet Field Training. Photos by 2nd Lt. Austin Lachance
Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets and Midshipmen train with West Point Class of 2020 cadets during Cadet Field Training. This part of CFT training involved Air Assault operations with instruction provided by members of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Photos by Class of 2018 Cadet Alex Werden
A Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet learns how to use a Lightweight Target Designator Rangefinder during observe and call for indirect fire at Field Artillery Day during Cadet Field Training.
Members of the Class of 2020 provide support and cover for a sapper team on Engineer Day during Cadet Field Training at U.S. Military Academy Training Reservation Sunday. Photos by Class of 2020 Cadet Robert Norwood