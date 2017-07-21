USMAPS welcomes cadet candidates to begin journey to officership

Class of 2019 Cadet Gabrielle Alford speaks to new cadet candidates Monday at the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School Reception Day. New cadet candidate’s go through the process of receiving their military clothing and items and are instructed in the correct way to respond, march, answer the upperclass cadets and receive hair cuts. Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV

A cadet candidate is measured at the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School Reception Day Monday beginning at 6:30 a.m. Like USMA new cadets who processed through their R-Day two weeks ago, they had 60 seconds to say goodbye to their loved ones at Eisenhower Hall and proceeded on buses to USMAPS to receive their military uniform, learn how to salute and march, respond correctly to upperclassmen and receive hair cuts.