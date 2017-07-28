ANNOUNCEMENTS

Repaving of Route 218

The New York Department of Transportation is planning on repaving Route 218 from 9W at West Point to Cornwall from Aug. 21-31. The gates at both West Point and Cornwall will be closed during this project.

When N.Y. DOT begins to mill Route 218 between 9W to Washington Gate around Aug. 24-25, the road will be accessible by one lane until it begins to lay the blacktop down, at which time the road will be closed for about 2-3 hours.

Little Free Library

Hazel Calway, a rising fifth grader at West Point Middle School and an avid reader, started a Little Free Library, located at 306D Alexander Place on West Point. The purpose of the LFL is to share books, bring people together and create communities of readers.

The Little Free Libraries are small, front-yard book exchanges numbering 50,000 around the world in 70 countries. The mission of the LFL is to encourage children to read during the summer months. Hazel’s LFL is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

To learn more, visit littlefreelibrary.org.

West Point Family Homes Lending Library

The West Point Family Homes Lending Library is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Library is located at the WPFH Leasing and Management office at 126B Washington Road.

There is a library grand opening scheduled 3-4:30 p.m. Aug. 29.

Veterans Benefits Advisor for the New York State Division of Veterans’ Affairs

Matthew Plumeri is currently a Veterans Benefits Advisor working for the New York State Division of Veterans’ Affairs at West Point assisting veterans, service members and their families educating and helping them apply for benefits and programs they earned as a result of their service.

Plumeri is a U.S. Marine veteran who worked as a Military Police officer and K9 handler in Afghanistan. He is available for free, confidential advising for veterans, service members and families five days a week.

He can also help clients learn and apply for state, city and municipal specific benefits that may be available to them.

The New York State Division of Veterans’ Affairs West Point Office is located at Building 622, Room 113, 622 Swift Road.

Appointments are available. To set up an appointment, call 938-8453.

Protestant Women of the Chapel

The West Point Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) will resume regular classes in September

This summer there will be “Meet & Greet” events on most Wednesdays. Email questions to wp.pwoc@gmail.com and check out PWOC’s Facebook page at West Point PWOC for the complete schedule with locations and times.

Gospel Service

The Gospel Service at West Point is ongoing. Under the leadership of Chaplain (Capt.) Loy Sweezy Jr., the Gospel Service will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Post Chapel.

The service is open to all who want to attend. Also, there are many opportunities to serve the ministry with your talents and gifts.

For details, contact the Chaplain Sweezy at 938-4246.

AWANA Program

The 2017-18 West Point AWANA program will kick off at the end of August.

AWANA is a global, nonprofit ministry committed to the belief that the greatest impact for Christ starts with kids who know, love and serve Him.

The West Point AWANA program serves children ages three through high school. The West Point AWANA program is currently looking for volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering with AWANA, all volunteers should begin the process now.

Contact the AWANA commander at jtkmamacita@gmail.com about the steps you need to take to begin the volunteer process.

Cadet Chapel Organ Recital events for fall 2017

The upcoming organ recital fall 2017 events at the Cadet Chapel:

• Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m.—Craig Williams (USMA Organist/Choirmaster);

• Oct. 1, 3 p.m.—Eun Ha Chung (former organist at West Point Post Chapel);

• Oct. 8, 3 p.m.—Justan Foster (organist at Greenbush Church);

• Oct. 15, 3 p.m.—Bruce and Reilly Xu (Winners, AGO Competitions);

• Oct. 22, 3 p.m.—500th Anniversary Reformation Service;

• Oct. 29, 3 p.m.—Katherine Meloan (U.S. Merchant Marine Academy);

• Nov. 5, 3 p.m.—Marko Pranic (St. John’s, Rochester, N.Y.);

• Nov. 12, 3 p.m.—Ryan Kennedy (The Juilliard School);

• Nov. 19, 3 p.m.—Craig Williams;

• Dec. 3, 2017, 3:30 p.m.—59th annual Handel’s Messiah Cadet Choir, Combined Choirs and Orchestra.