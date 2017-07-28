By the West Point Band

The West Point Band’s Music Under the Stars summer concert series continues with the sixth annual “Dancing Under the Stars” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Trophy Point Amphitheater. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will take place at the Riverside Cafe in Eisenhower Hall.

This concert is free and open to all.

Put on your dancing shoes, grab a partner, and head on down to Trophy Point to join West Point Band’s Benny Haven’s Band as they boogie woogie along to your favorite dance hits.

For this special event, Trophy Point becomes the Hudson Valley’s most scenic dance floor as the band invites you to the stage to Dougie, Mashed Potato or Foxtrot the night away to a diverse set list that features the best of swing, disco, Latin, country, funk, hip hop, Motown, and more.

Bring the whole family—or just that special someone—and spend a night dancing under the stars.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to provide world-class music to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets and to serve as ambassadors of the United States Military Academy and the Army to local, national, and international communities.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.

West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.