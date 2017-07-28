Cadet Candidates begin process toward becoming USMA cadets

By Capt. Kyle D. Stilwell USMAPS TAC officer

On July 17, 240 cadet candidates reported to Eisenhower Hall to officially begin their journey to join the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School Class of 2018.

This process began on Reception Day for Cadet Candidate Basic Training. Throughout the Army, the first day of basic training is known for being one full of change. For some more than others, this can be a drastic change, one that brings Soldiers into a life that they had not previously experienced. For cadet candidates arriving to USMAPS, this notion holds true.

The cadet candidates who enter the preparatory school are a mixture of civilians and prior service Soldiers, all of whom come from different backgrounds.

However, they all share one common goal: gaining admission into West Point and becoming an officer in the United States Army.

Cadet candidates are required to spend the summer before the academic year at the preparatory school, learning the basics of becoming a Soldier in the United States Army.

Cadet candidates are not only taught the technical military skills befitting a Soldier, they are taught discipline as well. This is a lesson that is not often taught easily, but instead it requires continuous effort and development by the individual and the CCBT cadre.

While the entire summer involves tough mental, emotional and physical challenges, the toughest day for most cadet candidates is the very first day—Reception Day.

Due to the sharpness of the contrast between civilian and military life for many individuals, regardless of their background, R-Day can be considered one of the cadet candidate’s toughest obstacles.

The cadet candidates report to Eisenhower Hall on R-Day starting at 6:30 a.m. and are given their 60-second goodbye. As soon as that goodbye occurs, the cadet candidates are marched away from their families to begin the Soldierization process.

The process of becoming a Soldier began when cadet candidates were immediately stripped away from all of their civilian clothing, and into new Army Physical Fitness gear, or APFU’s.

They were given medical examinations, their height and weight were recorded, and they took the oath into the Army. Once this occured, they were rushed to the barber shop where their heads were shaved, a milestone of the new culture they are joining. In addition to this, cadet candidates were introduced to the volume of knowledge they are required to memorize and recite, beginning with the Soldiers’ Creed.

They were rushed to change into their new OCPs, and then hurried out onto the USMAPS soccer field to practice and learn drill and ceremony.

After practicing several times, the CC’s were formed up and marched onto the USMAPS football field where they swore in during their oath ceremony.

Afterward, they ate a quick dinner, and headed directly to two briefs. The briefs not only introduced the cadet candidates to the countless expectations of them, but they also stressed the gravity of the commitment that the CC’s are making.

By the time the briefs were over, the cadet candidates had 30 minutes to shower and be in bed by Taps. This hellish day was finally over for the cadet candidates, and they now looked forward to PT in the morning at 5 a.m..

They have now begun the five-year process to become an officer in the United States Army.

In the coming weeks, the cadet candidates will master the fundamentals of marksmanship, land navigation, tactical combat casualty care and much more.

Cadet candidates will be physically challenged daily and pushed to harden their bodies for the physical burdens of the profession.

Cadet candidates will be taught and asked to reflect on the Army Values and what it means to join the profession of arms. They will also be placed in challenging scenarios where they must work as a team to accomplish the mission.

Together, the events of Cadet Candidate Basic Training will lay the foundation for success of the USMAPS Class of 2018—the Vanguards of the USMA Class of 2022.