Dynamic Victory

Officer cadets from Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) and cadets from the U.S. Military Academy trained side-by-side during Exercise Dynamic Victory at the Grafenwohr/Hohenfels Training area in Bavaria during mid-July.