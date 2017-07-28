FEATURED EVENT

See the Point!

If you are a new fifth-eighth grader in the West Point community, join us and experience the many opportunities offered at West Point, to include:

• A guided tour of West Point Middle School;

• A visit to Morgan Farm to see the Army mules;

• An inside look of many MWR facilities including: Bowling Center, Arts & Crafts Center, Golf Course and more;

• Complimentary ice cream cone at the MWR Bowling Center.

Choose your date of today, July 27, Aug. 3 at 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bldg. 695. Bring your lunch, ID, comfortable walking shoes and a positive attitude. To register, call 938-2092.