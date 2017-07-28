FEATURED EVENT
July 28th, 2017 | MWR Blurbs, What's Happening
See the Point!
If you are a new fifth-eighth grader in the West Point community, join us and experience the many opportunities offered at West Point, to include:
• A guided tour of West Point Middle School;
• A visit to Morgan Farm to see the Army mules;
• An inside look of many MWR facilities including: Bowling Center, Arts & Crafts Center, Golf Course and more;
• Complimentary ice cream cone at the MWR Bowling Center.
Choose your date of today, July 27, Aug. 3 at 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bldg. 695. Bring your lunch, ID, comfortable walking shoes and a positive attitude. To register, call 938-2092.