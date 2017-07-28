FOR THE ADULTS

SUP Yoga is back

Experience the serene, yet invigorating joy of yoga on a paddleboard. Suitable for any level skill level.

The next class takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. July 28 at Round Pond Recreation area. For details, call 938-0123.

Night on the Hudson Dinner Cruise

Join the West Point Club from 6-9 p.m. July 28 for a dinner cruise on the Hudson River.

Boarding begins promptly at 5:45 p.m. Enjoy a relaxing scenic boat ride on the Hudson with a buffet and live entertainment. A cash bar will be available.

Reservations required. Register online and purchase your tickets at TheWestPointClub.com. For more details, call 938-5120.

Yoga at Trophy Point

Breathe in the magnificent views of the Hudson River with yoga at Trophy Point at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays—Saturday, Aug. 12 and 19, Sept. 9 and 30, and at 10:30 a.m. Sundays—Aug. 6 and 27, Sept. 17 and 24.

Yoga is weather permitting. Please bring yoga mat and water.

Le Tour is here

Summer’s here and so is Le Tour. All month in July we’ll follow the greatest bike race in the world at race pace.

Join us and feel the rush. Those who are fit, and those who want to get fit are all welcome.

All spin classes take place at 5:40 a.m. Wednesdays at the MWR Fitness Center.

For more details on the above classes, call 938-6490.

Staff & Faculty Noontime Ultimate Frisbee League

The MWR Sports Office will conduct the 2017 Staff & Faculty Noontime Ultimate Frisbee League.

Individuals and/or teams wishing to enter, contact Jim McGuinness at Jim.McGuinness@usma.edu or call the MWR Sports Office at 938-3066.

League play starts Aug. 14. The deadline for sign-ups is Aug.4. Games will be played at 12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday at River Courts and/or Target Hill Fields.

Murder at the Military Ball

Join us at the West Point Club from 7-10 p.m. Aug. 25 for a murder mystery dinner theater.

There is a minimal fee for this event which includes a dinner buffet, show, dessert and one free drink (beer, wine or soda).

A cash bar will be available as well. Cash bar and hors d’oeuvres start at 7 p.m. while the dinner and show starts at 7:45 p.m. Reservations are required.

Register on line and purchase your tickets at tiny.cc/wpcmilitarymystery. For more details, call 938-5120.

Korean Traditional Martial Art Soo Bahk Classes

The MWR Fitness Center is offering the opportunity to try the traditional Korean martial art, Soo Bahk Do. This is a classical martial art, which develops every aspect of the self.

If you’ve ever thought of learning how to defend yourself more effectively, now is the time. In each 50-minute class, master-level experts in the traditional Korean martial art of Soo Bahk Do will teach you highly effective self-defense techniques and guide you in stretching, breathing, relaxation, balance, endurance and more. Adults only. Register via webtrac at http://tiny.cc/SooBahkDo.

June classes meet at 7:10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:10 p.m. Thursdays (no class June 29). For more details, call 938-6490