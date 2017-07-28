FOR THE FAMILIES

Leisure Travel Services events

• Friday—Dinner in Little Italy/Chinatown. Leave West Point at 4:30 p.m., leave NYC at 10:30 p.m. Spend a relaxing evening in New York’s most colorful neighborhoods. Fine dining with authentic Italian or Chinese cuisine;

• Sunday—Sunday in New York City. Leave West Point at 10:30 a.m., leave West Point at 5:30 p.m. LTS makes stops at Columbus Circle, Times Square and Madison Square Garden and you can spend the day at your place of choice. Explore Central Park, take in a museum or a Broadway Show, or shop to your hearts delight.

There is a minimal fee for transportation with LTS. For more details and pricing, call 938-3601.

MWR Summer Movies series

• Aug. 4—Finding Dory, 8:30 p.m. at H-Lot;

• Aug. 18—The Secret Life of Pets, 8:15 p.m. at H-Lot.

The movies are open to the public. For details, call 938-0123.

Horseback Riding Lessons

The Morgan Farm Horseback Riding Lesson Program is now open. Lessons are available for beginners through advanced, ages 5 and up.

Lesson packages are available. For more details, call 845-938-3926.

Summer Riding Camps



Morgan Farm offers three- and five-day camps for ages 5 and up. Camps are offered for all levels during each week.

The Morgan Farm instructors will place children in appropriate groups based on age, experience and ability.

The camps run in five-week sessions teaching English and Western riding.

Week six runs July 31-Aug. 4 and week seven is Aug. 7-11, with five-day and three-day options available

Registration forms are available at Morgan Farm or online at westpoint.armymwr.com.

For more details, call 938-3926.