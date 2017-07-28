JUST ANNOUNCED

West Point Club Spirit Luncheons

Tickets go on sale at the West Point Club’s administration office Aug. 15 and can be purchased 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each luncheon is a Pep Rally for that week’s game held in the Club’s Grand Ballroom. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon begins 11:45 a.m. Buy tickets in advance for reserved seats and save $2 per person.

Reservations are based on the tickets sold by 2 p.m. on the day prior to the lunch. Tickets are available at the door.

The first two Spirit Luncheon events are:

• Sept. 7—Buffalo;

• Sept. 28—Texas El Paso.

For more details, call the club at 845-446-5504.