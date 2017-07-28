New Cadets granted some respite on New Cadet Visitation Day

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

New cadets talk about their high school football careers after meeting each other during New Cadet Visitation Day Sunday with the Sanders family. New Cadet Visitation Day, also known as the Ice Cream Social, is a day new cadets, who are half way through their Cadet Basic Training, or Beast Barracks, visit community families for a few hours while the cadet cadre transfer leadership positions for Cadet Basic Training II. A new cadet relaxes with the Sanders family and Capt. Ashley Langston (sitting to the left of new cadet) during the New Cadet Visitation Day Sunday. The New Cadet Visitation Day allows new cadets to relax at the home of a community member for snacks, soft drinks and use of cell phones and computers to call home or email.

Roughly 1,200 new cadets received well-deserved time off Sunday for the annual New Cadet Visitation Day, also referred to as the Ice Cream Social.

Community members associated with West Point volunteered to host new cadets for visitation day. This was the new cadets’ first opportunity to communicate with family and friends since they arrived on Reception Day (R-Day), July 3. This much needed break came at the mid-point of Cadet Basic Training (CBT) and allowed the new cadets’ to relax and reflect upon the past few weeks.

“A friend of my mother’s is a West Point graduate and she got me to look into going to West Point,” a new cadet from Royersford, Pennsylvania said. “R-Day was long, hot and a lot of yelling, but I expected it so it wasn’t that much of a surprise. Beast Barracks is very busy and we are always doing something.”

Another new cadet said R-Day was tough, but not as much as he thought.

“Friends in the Air Force Academy prepared me for R-Day,” the West Lafayette, Indiana native said. “I wanted to come to West Point because I like combining the ideals of physical fitness, education and service. Being in the service is a career that appeals to me.”

During visitation day festivities, community members arrived to the Plain to pick up the cadets they chose or randomly selected. In the process, coaches can choose cadets who are on their team, community members can choose cadets from their home state and others choose foreign exchange cadets.

New cadets spent time on Facetime, made phone calls and sent emails to loved ones at home, where they shared their experiences with family and friends while also spending time with a new Army family who took an interest in how the cadets were doing with CBT, what their expectations are as well as answering questions and giving advice.

“I was looking forward to visitation day,” one new cadet said. “I was counting down to the time to get here.”

Willie and Maj. Ireka Sanders with friend Capt. Ashley Langston supplied ice cream, a variety of soft drinks, snacks and electronic devices for six new cadets at the Sanders’ home on West Point.

“The new cadets were all grateful for this free time,” Sanders said. “They were all well-mannered but I can tell they were eager to speak with family and friends.

“One new cadet,” Sanders continued, “attended the United States Military Academy Preparatory School so she knew a little of what was expected. She spent most of her time chatting with my five-year-old. She later told me my daughter reminded her of a younger sibling.”

Cadet Visitation Day also gives time to the Cadet Cadre to transfer leadership positions for the second half of CBT, which is more intense, exhausting and culminates in a 7-mile march from Camp Buckner through West Point Aug. 14.

Many community members, old graduates and command march with the new cadets to celebrate the completion of CBT and join their cadet company during Acceptance Day when they are accepted into the Corps of Cadets Aug. 19.