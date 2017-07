dortz_in_shortz: Just a couple of studs ready to finish Beast once and for all #itsover dortz_in_shortz: Just a couple of studs ready to finish Beast once and for all #itsover

armywp_mlax: Half way through their training, Coach Alberici and his family host our plebes before they get ready to attack the second half of beast. #goarmyus #beatnavy

usma_gene: CBT Land Nav is a five day training event by @usma_gene. Training includes a squad relay on day 4. Today's champion is Bravo Company, 3rd Platoon, 3rd Squad. #newcadets #usma #usma2021 #landnav #watchoutforbears