Cadets work, gain familiarity with the Australian Army Malaria Institute

By Lt. Col. Melissa Eslinger Department of Chemistry and Life Science

Australian Army Capt. Lisa Rigby explains to Class of 2019 Cadet Madeline Ryu how mosquitos receive plasma meals across semi-permeable membranes during a Department of Chemistry and Life Science trip to the Australian Army Marlaria Institute June 18-July 8. Courtesy Photo Australian Army Capt. Lisa Rigby explains to Class of 2019 Cadet Madeline Ryu how mosquitos receive plasma meals across semi-permeable membranes during a Department of Chemistry and Life Science trip to the Australian Army Marlaria Institute June 18-July 8. Courtesy Photo

Cadets from the Department of Chemistry and Life Science traveled to the Australian Army Malaria Institute (AMI) from June 18-July 8. Four cadets and one faculty member interacted with directorates and laboratory investigators to enhance their education in malaria research and gain hands-on experience with contemporary lab techniques.

AMI Director, Professor Dennis Shanks, and Commander Lt. Col. Alyson Auliff welcomed cadets to Gallipoli Barracks and the Brisbane area.

The primary objective was to familiarize USMA cadets with the Australian Army Malaria Institute mission, directorates, resources and laboratory investigations. The experiences, coordinated by Maj. Brady McPherson (AMI) allowed for practical applications of classroom theories, hands-on with contemporary lab techniques, and enhanced current collaborations and partnerships.

The three week experience began with Drug Resistance and Diagnostics (DRD). Capt. Christopher Peatey introduced cadets to parasite culturing, blood smears, flow cytometry and animal modeling. They also completed an abbreviated microscopy course, focusing on the malaria lifecycle. Cadet Thomas Weiss articulated a “new-found appreciation for microbiologists and pathologists.” In the moments outside of the lab, cadets traveled to the Brisbane Riverwalk to experience local culture and cuisine. To counter the local delicacies, cadets were invited to morning workouts with the Australian Officers which ranged from functional fitness and yoga to a modified game of continuous cricket.

With a solid background in the microscopic aspects of malaria the Vector Surveillance and Control (VSC) team, led by Capt. Weng Chow, focused on environmental surveillance and mosquito identification. Samples were collected from several waterways to identify the larvae present. This is a control mechanism to target areas for treatment to prevent mosquito larvae from reaching adulthood. The cadets had the unique opportunity to establish mosquito traps with Ian Myles of the Brisbane City Council. Myles demonstrated the design of various traps while cadets performed overnight sampling across the city. The next day the traps were returned for cadets to identify the species of mosquitos present using coding charts and wire diagrams based on morphological characteristics.

Capt. Lisa Rigby was instrumental in illustrating how mosquitos are maintained for research purposes within the insectary. Cadets were fascinated by the live feeding and plasma infusions via semi-permeable membranes to cultivate species of Anopheles and Culex mosquitos, both vectors of interest in military theaters.

Although the laboratory schedule was fairly robust, the team found time to visit the Australia Zoo, home of the “Crocodile Hunter” with multiple koala and kangaroo encounters, and tour the MacArthur Museum in Brisbane.

Carlyle King provided a behind-the-rope perspective of the importance of the American presence in the Pacific while cadets were able to view Gen. MacArthur’s office and sit at his planning table. Particularly since the cadets are all science majors, the Great Barrier Reef was a definite must-see.

Cadets traveled to Cairns for a liveaboard diving experience along the Great Barrier Reef.

For Class of 2019 Cadets Madeline Ryu, Natalie Nepa and Megan Gagnon this was their first experiences with diving while Class of 2019 Cadet Thomas Weiss was previously certified.

Through a unique opportunity, the cadets were able to complete five dives along the reef to observe the biodiversity first-hand. Sharks, sea turtles, stingrays and multiple fish and coral species were among the items observed during this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The team returned from the Tropic of Capricorn for their final week of study with arbovirology.

Arbovirology (ARBO) focuses on insect-borne illnesses, particularly viral in nature. Lt. Christina Neuman illustrated the emerging concern of Ross River Virus within their region. Under her guidance cadets performed RNA extractions from mosquitos, DNA amplifications, and plaque assays to determine viral titer of the samples.

Together, this allows investigators to quantify the disease burden within a region.

As a fond farewell, the staff of AMI organized a “barbie” complete with prawns (shrimp) and kangaroo sausage.

Cadets on the AIAD are currently enrolled or projected to begin Independent Research Projects with D/CLS Faculty. The team returned to USMA with a renewed appreciation for microscopy and vector-borne illness as well as nascent collaborations. Professor Dennis Shanks, director of AMI, is currently working with Lt. Col. Melissa Eslinger on a retrospective analysis of influenza at West Point in the early 1900s.

This project will expand to traumatic brain injuries (TBI) in the coming months.