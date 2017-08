CFT: “House of Tears”

Photo by Class of 2018 Cadet Alex Werden

U.S. Military Academy’s Class of 2021 cadets, cadre and international cadets trained in the “House of Tears” Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear site during Cadet Basic Training. The Mask Confidence Training program validates trainees ability to successfully don a protective mask, seal it and re-seal it to prepare for chemical or other threats on the battlefield.