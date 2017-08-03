C&ME hosted ASCE Excellence in Civil Engineering Workshop

The Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering hosted the American Society of Civil Engineers’ (ASCE) Excellence in Civil Engineering Education (ExCEEd) Teaching Workshop, July 23-28. The ExCEEd Teaching Workshop is an annual one-week workshop that provides 28 engineering educators from across the nation with an opportunity to improve their teaching. The workshop is a major component of ASCE’s ongoing faculty development initiative, called Project ExCEEd, and has been annually held at West Point since 1999. This weeklong intensive workshop includes seminars on the theory and application of teaching/learning, demonstration classes from exemplary teachers, and multiple opportunities for participants to practice what they are learning. Participants also have the opportunity to see portions of West Point and learn a little about the Academy’s mission to educate, train and inspire. (Top) ASCE ExCEEd Senior Mentor and former USMA Academy Professor, Ron Welch, Dean of Engineering & Louis S. LeTellier Chair, The Citadel, demonstrates the ASCE “ExCEEd Model” to participants. (Above right) ASCE ExCEEd participants enjoy an evening at Trophy Point.