Cross serves nature during AIAD at Caribou-Targhee National Forest

By Kathleen Gorby Caribou-Targhee National Forest Public Affairs Officer

Class of 2018 Cadet Hayden Cross (front left) works with members of the U.S. Forest Service during an Advanced Individual Academic Development program at the Caribou-Targhee National Forest from July 10-21. Courtesy Photo Class of 2018 Cadet Hayden Cross (front left) works with members of the U.S. Forest Service during an Advanced Individual Academic Development program at the Caribou-Targhee National Forest from July 10-21. Courtesy Photo

The Caribou-Targhee National Forest (CTNF) hosted West Point Cadet Hayden Cross through the Advanced Individual Academic Development (AIAD) program, July 10-21. The U.S. Forest Service has been participating in this program since 2016.

Class of 2018 Cadet Cross spent two weeks working across the forest with diverse forest specialists.

Every day he imbedded with a different team—including biologists, hydrologists, range managers, trail crew, engineers—learning about their specific job on the CTNF and how it relates to the overall mission of “Caring for the Land and Serving People.”

“The internship program is through West Point’s Department of Environmental Engineering, which is one of the things I’m studying,” Cross said. “It sent six different cadets to six different forests across the country to learn what goes on in the day-to-day operations of a national forest.”

The AIAD program provides cadets with an opportunity to see first-hand and try concepts from their course work in systems engineering and engineering management over several weeks during a summer internship.

“My favorite experiences have been electro fishing, where we shock fish to capture and study,” Cross said. “I also really enjoyed spending a full weekend out in the Teton Basin on a trails crew, following a chainsaw, picking up logs and throwing them down a cliff.”

West Point has different AIAD programs based on cadets’ majors. These internships are not mandatory. Cross gave up leave, military vacation time, in order to take advantage of the program.

“This has been one of my favorite experiences at the military academy and one of my favorite opportunities I’ve had,” Cross said. “I’ve learned a lot of valuable leadership lessons from my last two weeks here. It was worth me not going on leave.”

This program was also designed to foster potential interest in the U.S. Forest Service after they finish their military career. Last year, the forest hosted Cadet Vinny Bartram.

“I first heard of this program in 2016 … that’s when we hosted our first cadet” said CTNF Supervisor Garth Smelser, “After the success of last year, we decided to continue the program.”

Smelser, a 1995 U.S. Naval Academy graduate, said he sees a connection between the noble callings of military service and public lands stewardship.

“There’s a few dozen service academy graduates in the U.S. Forest Service, including Bill Dauer, who runs the Forest Service’s Grey Towers leadership center and who started these internships,” Smelser said. “Bill reached out to fellow academy graduates to see if we were interested, and I jumped at the chance to help our future military leaders get a glimpse into our treasured public lands.”

Currently, the internship is only with West Point cadets, but Garth hopes that it will extend to other military academies in the future.

“We really enjoyed having Hayden on the forest,” Wes Stumbo, engineering supervisor staff officer, said. “He was eager to learn and pitch in, I can see great things in his future.”

This summer internship didn’t find Cadet Cross too far from home. As a Meridian, Idaho native, he will be able to spend a few days at home after his internship is over.

“I never knew this forest, or any forest in Idaho, was an option when I first applied,” Cross said. “This is the most time I’ve spent in Idaho since I left for West Point three years ago.”

These unique experiences broaden cadets’ perspectives and provide them with practical advanced education related to their responsibilities as future leaders of the U.S. military.

“I would 100 percent recommend this to my fellow cadets,” Cross said. “I’ve learned so much that I’m going to take back to the academy as far as in my studies and future leadership lessons.”