FEATURED EVENT

West Point Club Spirit Luncheons

Tickets go on sale at the West Point Club’s administration office Aug. 15 and can be purchased 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each luncheon is a Pep Rally for that week’s game held in the Club’s Grand Ballroom. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon begins 11:45 a.m. Buy tickets in advance for reserved seats and save $2 per person.

Reservations are based on the tickets sold by 2 p.m. on the day prior to the lunch. Make sure you tell us which department you’re with or who you would like to sit with when purchasing tickets.

After 2 p.m. tickets will only be available at the door on the day of the luncheon and will be open seating based on space availability.

The Spirit Luncheon events are:

• Sept. 7—Buffalo;

• Sept. 28—Texas El Paso;

• Oct. 12—Eastern Michigan;

• Oct. 19—Temple;

• Nov. 2—Air Force;

• Nov. 9—Duke;

• Dec. 6—Navy.

For more details, call the club at 845-446-5504.