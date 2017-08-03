FOR THE FAMILIES

Leisure Travel Services events

• Wednesday—Bronx Zoo/N.Y. Botanical Gardens. Leave West Point at 9 a.m., leave NYC at 3:30 p.m. Visit one of these two acclaimed destinations. Free grounds admission;

• Aug. 12—Destination Lower Manhattan. Leave West Point at 8 a.m., leave NYC at 3:30 p.m. Where American history started for so many and the gateway for the future. Visit the Statue of Liberty, 9/11 Memorial, NY Stock Exchange, Brooklyn Bridge and so much more;

• Aug. 24—Broadway performance of “The Carole King Broadway Show.” Leave West Point at 4 p.m., leave NYC at 10 p.m. The New Carole King Musical is at the Sondheim Theater in New York City. There is orchestra seating;

• Aug. 30—Broadway Performance of “Hello, Dolly!’ Leave West Point at 4:30 p.m., leave NYC at 10:45 p.m. Bette Midler is back where she belongs in this Tony Award revival at the Shubert Theater in New York City. There is balcony seating.

There is a minimal fee for transportation with LTS. For more details and pricing, call 938-3601.

MWR Summer Movies series

• Friday—Finding Dory, 8:30 p.m. at H-Lot;

• Aug. 18—The Secret Life of Pets, 8:15 p.m. at H-Lot.

• Sept. 15—Sing, 7:30 p.m. at H-Lot.

The movies are open to the public. For details, call 938-0123.

Horseback Riding Lessons

The Morgan Farm Horseback Riding Lesson Program is now open. Lessons are available for beginners through advanced, ages 5 and up.

Lesson packages are available. For more details, call 845-938-3926.

Summer Riding Camps



Morgan Farm offers three- and five-day camps for ages 5 and up. Camps are offered for all levels during each week.

The Morgan Farm instructors will place children in appropriate groups based on age, experience and ability.

The camps run in five-week sessions teaching English and Western riding.

Week six runs July 31-Aug. 4 and week seven is Aug. 7-11, with five-day and three-day options available

Registration forms are available at Morgan Farm or online at westpoint.armymwr.com.

For more details, call 938-3926.

Round Pond’s summer hours

Round Pond’s summer hours are—9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday -Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Round Pond Recreation Area offers 28 RV camping spaces, 20 tent sites, four pop-up sites, eight mini log cabins, two ADA mini log cabins, one rental cottage and five party pavilions.

There are trout stocked in the mountain lake, one ADA fishing pier, a swimming beach and hiking trails are all within walking distance from your site. The main office offers services to include: equipment rental center, firewood, bait, ice, ice cream, kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, mountain bikes, West Point fishing and hunting permits and much more.

The office also serves as the fishing boat control point.

Additional services include: Propane gas refills, a playground, volleyball courts and a basketball court.

For details, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/round-pond-recreation-area or call 938-2503.