FOR THE YOUTHS

West Point School Age Center Summer Camp

The School Age Center offers weekly summer camp programming for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The West Point SAC provides a variety of experiences for children through planned and developmentally appropriate activities and experiences that promote learning and exploration. Weekly sessions continue through the summer.

To request summer camp care, log on to militarychildcare.com anytime.

For more details, call 845-938-4458/0939.

Artopia Art Camps 2017

Summer Art Camps will be held at the West Point Arts & Crafts Center in July from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. The classes teach children to explore, inspire and create.

Registration is now open. An art show will be held every Friday. Parents provide lunch, drink and snack.

There is a minimal payment per child/per week. Payment is required in full at time of registration. Registration must be done in person. For more details, call 938-4812.

Junior Golf Camp

A new summer Golf Camp for children ages 7-14 is offered at the West Point Golf Course. Session two is Aug. 16, 17, and 18.

There is a minimal fee for the camp.

For details and to register, call 938-2435.

JBK Girls and Boys Soccer Tryouts

The soccer tryouts will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 23 at H-Lot Sports Complex.

The tryouts are open to CYS Services children. For more details, call 938-8896.