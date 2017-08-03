Gable named to Women’s Junior All-Americans Squad

Sophomore Bayleigh Gable of the Army West Point Women’s Rugby team has earned a spot on the AIG Women’s Junior All-Americans under-20 roster for the upcoming Can-Am Series. The team is comprised of 25 of the best women’s rugby players from across the country and will compete in Ottawa, Ont., through Monday. The Grandville, Mich., native was one of four All-Americans for the Black Knights last season as a plebe. Gable led the team in scoring with 54 points on three tries, 18 conversions and a penalty kick. That success carried over in the spring 7s season, where she finished second in scoring. In 13 games, she accumulated 165 points on 15 tries and 45 conversions. The Junior All-Americans will face Canada’s under-20 team as part of the Can-Am Series at 11 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Monday. Courtesy Photo