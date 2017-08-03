JUST ANNOUNCED

Ring Run 5K

The West Point Association of Graduates and MWR present the Ring Run 5K Aug. 26. The race starts 8 a.m. with the start and finish at the West Point Club.

Registration runs now through Aug.10 via webtrac at tiny.cc/ringrun2017. There is a minimal fee that includes registration, T-shirt, gourmet breakfast and a complimentary glass of champagne at the West Point Club.

Packet pickup is from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 25 at Trophy Point. Strollers are welcome. For more details, call 938-6490.

Staff & Faculty Flag Football sign-ups

The MWR Sports Office will conduct the 2017 Staff & Faculty Flag Football League.

Teams wishing to enter, contact Jim McGuinness at jim.mcguinness@usma.edu or call the MWR Sports Office at 938-3066. The league is open to all USMA departments and/or units. The Stewart Marines and the Stewart Air National Guard unit are invited to participate.

All departments and units may combine personnel from other departments and units to form a team.

The season starts Sept. 6 with a slate of exhibition scrimmages. The regular season starts Sept. 11. Teams will play two games a week starting at 6:45 p.m.

The deadline for sign-ups is Aug. 30.