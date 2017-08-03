Keller Corner

Physicals and Immunizations

The Keller Army Community Hospital Primary Care Department is opening dedicated clinics today and Aug. 24 to ensure that incoming children and those unable to make an appointment earlier in the summer have their physicals prior to the start of the school year.

This year’s theme is “What do you want to be when you grow up?”—Dress as your future profession.

This dedicated clinic is a mass school physical day and you can expect lines at the various stations.

Through recent experience, these lines are usually not long. We are making every effort on this day to have your child see their primary care manager.

This is also the time to review your child’s immunizations, and prepare additional documentation for the administration of medications during school hours or emergency instructions for children with known allergies.

Obtain the necessary forms from the appropriate school nurse, complete the parent’s portion and bring them to your child’s appointment along with all copies of your child’s immunizations.

If there is a possibility that your child’s immunizations are not in their electronic health record, please stop by the Immunizations clinic prior to your child’s appointment.

Appointments will begin at 1 p.m.

Call 845-938-7992 or 800-552-2907 to request an appointment for a school or sports physical.

Nutrition Care Department to provide weight loss programs

The KACH Nutrition Care Department will be providing a comprehensive weight loss program, open to all TRICARE beneficiaries, with the goal of assisting with making permanent changes to your diet, sleep and activity habits to promote long-term weight loss success.

Program dates/subjects are:

• Wednesday—Sleep, intensity of activity and practice performance nutrition;

• Aug. 16—Changing your environment and finding support for weight loss;

• Aug. 23—Nutrient timing and strength training;

• Aug. 30—Mindful eating.

All classes are held at Brian D. Allgood Ambulatory Clinic, Classroom G59 from 1:30-3 p.m.

Call 845-938-7992 (KACH appointment line) or 845-938-2374 (Nutrition Care Dept.) to reserve your seat.

KACH OBU to provide Childbirth Education Courses

The Keller Army Community Hospital Obstetric Unit will be providing Childbirth Education Courses—September 2017 Session. Topics include, but are not limited to, what to expect during labor, newborn care and breastfeeding.

The course takes place from 6-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 13 and 20 in the fourth floor classroom at KACH.

Next courses are Oct. 4, 11 and 18.

To register and/or get details, contact Keller’s Obstetrics Unit at 845-938-3210.