Michie Movie Night

The Army West Point Football team is set to host the community at Michie Stadium Aug. 16, for Michie Movie Knight. Gates open at 5 p.m. and children are invited on the field for various activities with cadet-athletes. The movie, Zootopia, will begin at 7 p.m. Football players will also be on hand to sign autographs before the start of the movie. Fans can bring blankets and enjoy the movie on the videoboard from the field or stands. Food and drinks will not be allowed on the playing surface. Concessions will be available for purchase.