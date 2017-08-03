New Leader Orientation/Community Fair

Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

A West Point MWR staff member invites children to play a game for prizes like water bottles and cups for attendees of the New Leaders Orientation and Community Fair, July 26. The annual Community Fair welcomed newcomers, staff members, faculty, NCOs and TAC officers with food from the West Point Club and the local area and introduced them to different organizations such as MWR, small businesses, scouts for children, youth services, area and West Point churches and church groups and the area schools.