OUTSIDE THE GATES

Purple Heart Appreciation Day program

Join the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 to commemorate the 235th anniversary of Gen. Washington’s order creating the Badge of Military Merit, predecessor for the modern Purple Heart.

During the course of the afternoon, an arts and craft activity will be available for children to create their own Badge of Military Merit (to take home as a souvenir) while they learn about the importance of the award.

The formal program at 2 p.m. will highlight the history of the Badge and its relationship to the modern Purple Heart.

The event will also commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal, with a presentation about Guadalcanal that will include excerpts from personal recollections of the battle archived at the Hall of Honor.

Light refreshments will be served. The program will be held outdoors under a tent. Admission is free.

The NPHHH is located at 374 Temple Hill Road (Route 300) in New Windsor. For details, call 845-561-1765.

Sixth Annual Storm King Run

The sixth annual Storm King Run includes a 5km, 10km and 1-Mile Kids Fun Run along the historic Hudson River Aug. 13.

The run starts and finishes near West Point’s Washington Gate on Route 218. The event schedule includes:

• 7:30 a.m.—Packet pick-up and on-site registration opens;

• 9 a.m.—1-Mile Kids Fun Run (Ages 11 and under);

• 9:15 a.m.—5km/10km start.

There are awards for top-three finishers in each age/gender category. Food and drinks are provided. There are Tech T-shirts for the first 200 registrants. Proceeds benefit the scholarship fund of the West Point-Highland Falls Rotary Club.

For details, visit/register at rotary-wphf.org or call 845-446-4106.

Constitution Island Association events

The Constitution Island Association has the following events scheduled on Constitution Island this summer:

• Aug. 26—Reenactment Day;

• Sept. 23—Family Day.

For more details, contact Hilary Dyson, Constitution Island Association office manager, at 845-265-2501 or visit www.constitutionisland.org.

ArtWalk 2017 in Highland Falls

The Town of Highlands Chamber of Commerce is presenting ArtWalk 2017 along Main Street, in the Village of Highland Falls.

Partnering with Collaborative Concepts, a not-for-profit arts organization that curates art exhibitions, this year’s creation is entitled “Art Across the River” and features the sculptures of 14 local and nationally-recognized artists.

For details about ArtWalk 2017, contact Cindy Modlin, Chamber of Commerce Art Committee member, at tohchamber@gmail.com.