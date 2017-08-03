Vote on capital project is Oct. 17; District will propose upgrades: Highland Falls, Fort Montgomery community to vote on $23.4 million project

By Mary Jane Pitt The News of the Highlands/Highland Falls

Improvements would include installation of turf fields at O’Neill High School, upgrades to football stadium, new tennis courts, lighting and pavement along walkways and the parking lot and handicap-accessible features throughout the school.

Come October, the Highland Falls and Fort Montgomery community will be asked to vote on a $23.4 million capital project being put forth by the Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District.

After working on specifics of the proposed project for months, the Board of Education decided—with a 6-1 vote, with BOE member Rich Sullivan voting no—in early July to ask the voters to approve a project based at O’Neill High School.

The work would install two artificial turf fields at the high school, as well as make upgrades to the stadium that surrounds the main field, including a press box, more bleachers, bathroom and concession facilities, and a new track around the field. It would also build new tennis courts on that side of the O’Neill campus. In front of the school it would replace the current practice field with another artificial turf field.

All around the outside of the school, lighting and pavement would be improved, along walkways and in the parking lot.

Inside the building, Americans with Disabilities Act improvements would be made in all of the restrooms in the building. Additionally, locker rooms—now original to the school —would be gutted and redone, and a weight room would be relocated to an area where it would not damage the building’s structure.

In addition to the athletic components of the project, nearly $3 million would be spent on the high school’s science classrooms and labs as they are upgraded. Those rooms are also original to the building, and more power, ventilation, etc. is needed in them.

As well, a pole barn for the district’s Buildings and Grounds equipment would be built.

The project has not been completely finalized yet—things like how many lights to put up around the parking lot would be determined in the design phase of the project, as would exactly where a new weight room would go.

The artificial turf fields have been a sticking point in the board’s discussions, with most BOE members in favor of creating the two new fields. Both Ned Kopald and Sullivan, though, have argued against two turf fields put in at the same time, for fear their usefulness would expire at the same time. That, they said, would create the need for two fields to be replaced at the same time some 15 or so years from now.

While close together, the fields, architects said, would most likely be installed in two separate summers (2018 and 2019).

The timing of the project is good for the district, experts say, due to the fact that there is $4.5 million in the district’s capital reserve accounts. That would all be used toward the project, and it’s expected that it will be aided by New York State at the 73 percent level.

In addition, there is debt “falling off” the school district’s bills in the year ahead, meaning, Superintendent of Schools Frank Sheboy has said, the project would not create any additional burden to taxpayers.

At the meeting to advise the board on various parts of the project were attorney Daniel G. Birmingham, bond counsel, from Hawkins Delafield & Wood LLP; financial advisor Beth Ferguson from Capital Markets Advisors, LLC; and architect Scott Duell, from BCA Architects & Engineers.

Now that the board has voted to move ahead with the project, they will ‘go on the road’ to meet with community groups to talk about the various aspects of the project and why they are asking for support for it.

They’re expected to have detailed financial information, artists renderings of the proposed project, and be able to answer questions about why each component is necessary.