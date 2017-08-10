ANNOUNCEMENTS

James I. O’Neill High School Principal Meet & Greet

Community parents are cordially invited to a meet and greet lunch with Debbie Brand, new James I. O’Neill High School principal, at noon Friday at Grant Hall.

Brand is new to Highland Falls-Ft. Montgomery CSD, coming from Yorktown, N.Y., where she served as a high school assistant principal. She’s been an educator for the past 20 years during which she has served as an English teacher, basketball coach, adviser for several clubs and department instructional leader.

Join the new principal at the pay-as-you-go lunch and an informal Q & A session. For details, call 845-938-2092 or email michi.carl@usma.edu.

Repaving of Route 218

The New York Department of Transportation is planning on repaving Route 218 from 9W at West Point to Cornwall from Aug. 21-31. The gates at both West Point and Cornwall will be closed during this project.

When N.Y. DOT begins to mill Route 218 between 9W to Washington Gate around Aug. 24-25, the road will be accessible by one lane until it begins to lay the blacktop down, at which time the road will be closed for about 2-3 hours.

The Bass Club accepting new members

The Bass Club at West Point is accepting new members.

The Bass Club promotes sustainable fishing and performs community service in support of the West Point Outdoor Recreation. Membership is open to military, DOD civilians, veterans of the Armed Forces and their dependents.

For details, contact at toddmess@aol.com or visit http://pbwimmer.wixsite.com/bassclubatwestpoint.

West Point Family Homes Lending Library

The West Point Family Homes Lending Library is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Library is located at the WPFH Leasing and Management office at 126B Washington Road.

There is a library grand opening scheduled 3-4:30 p.m. Aug. 29.

Motorcycle training Basic Rider Course & Experienced Rider Course

The Garrison Safety Office is offering a Motorcycle Safety Course at A Lot through September.

There are various classes for both experienced and novice riders, and classes for staff and faculty and cadets.

The upcoming training schedule is:

Basic Rider Course:

• Sept. 12-13 (Staff & Faculty);

• Sept. 15-17 (Cadets);

• Sept.22-24 (Cadets);

• Oct. 3-4 (Staff & Faculty);

• Oct. 6-8 (Cadets);

• Oct. 31-Nov 1 (Staff & Faculty).

Experienced Rider Course:

• Sept. 14.

•Oct. 5.

Also, individuals are not to park on the motorcycle range on these dates.

For details, call Aubrey Posey, Garrison safety specialist, at 938-6131.

Veterans Benefits Advisor for the New York State Division of Veterans’ Affairs

Matthew Plumeri is currently a Veterans Benefits Advisor working for the New York State Division of Veterans’ Affairs at West Point assisting veterans, service members and their families educating and helping them apply for benefits and programs they earned as a result of their service.

Plumeri is a U.S. Marine veteran who worked as a Military Police officer and K9 handler in Afghanistan. He is available for free, confidential advising for veterans, service members and families five days a week.

He can also help clients learn and apply for state, city and municipal specific benefits that may be available to them.

The New York State Division of Veterans’ Affairs West Point Office is located at Building 622, Room 113, 622 Swift Road.

Appointments are available. To set up an appointment, call 938-8453.

Protestant Women of the Chapel

The West Point Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) will resume regular classes in September

This summer there will be “Meet & Greet” events on most Wednesdays. Email questions to wp.pwoc@gmail.com and check out PWOC’s Facebook page at West Point PWOC for the complete schedule with locations and times.

Gospel Service

The Gospel Service at West Point is ongoing. Under the leadership of Chaplain (Capt.) Loy Sweezy Jr., the Gospel Service will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Post Chapel.

The service is open to all who want to attend. Also, there are many opportunities to serve the ministry with your talents and gifts.

For details, contact the Chaplain Sweezy at 938-4246.

Little Free Library

Hazel Calway, a rising fifth grader at West Point Middle School and an avid reader, started a Little Free Library, located at 306D Alexander Place on West Point. The purpose of the LFL is to share books, bring people together and create communities of readers.

The Little Free Libraries are small, front-yard book exchanges numbering 50,000 around the world in 70 countries. The mission of the LFL is to encourage children to read during the summer months. Hazel’s LFL is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

To learn more, visit littlefreelibrary.org.