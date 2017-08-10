BBC Lifeworks

• Yard of the Month: The West Point Family Homes will choose one home every month through September with yards that are kempt and stand out from the rest.

You can nominate your own yard, your neighbor’s, a friend’s or any home on post that you feel deserves to be considered.

Email nominations to jgellman@bbcgrp.com by the 25th of each month.

Winners will receive $25 and the coveted “Yard of the Month” sign to display on their lawn.

• Family Zumba with Marcela: Family Zumba with Marcela is a class with fusion of Latin and international music, utilizing dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting, fitness program effective enough for parents but fun enough for teens and kids of all ages.

The class is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 15 at 126 B Wasington Road.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Aug. 10.

• Summer Story Time: Beat the summer heat and join us from 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at B 126 Washington Road for Summer Story Time and Fun featuring Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

Hands-on learning and interactive activities and crafts. To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Aug. 18.

• Constitution Island Tour: There is a tour of Constitution Island Aug. 24. Boarding begins at 1:30 p.m. with a return at 4 p.m. Explore the Island and walking trails and pack a picnic lunch as there is no food on the island. WPFH will provide soft drinks and snacks. Register to Jodi Gellman by Aug. 20.