Cadet gains research design, testing experience through AIAD

By Department of Civil & Mechanical Engineering

Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Dailey, 15th Sergeant Major of the Army, Rory Cooper, Human Engineering Research Laboratories director and civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, Class of 2018 Cadet Patrick Murphy and Greg Freisinger, assistant professor in Civil & Mechanical Engineering, attended the HERL Open House following a six-week Advanced Individual Academic Development where Murphy focused on assistive technology and the potential to improve quality of life for disabled veterans.

From June 26–July 28, the Human Engineering Research Laboratories (HERL) at the University of Pittsburgh hosted Class of 2018 Cadet Patrick Murphy for an Academic Individual Advanced Development internship.

The purpose of this AIAD was to gain research design and testing experience while also investigating potential capstone projects for the upcoming year. This AIAD was in conjunction with a program aimed to give military veterans experience conducting scientific research in the field of assistive technology.

Murphy was able to work closely with Rory Cooper, HERL director and civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, who is a pre-eminent researcher in the field of spinal cord injury and assistive technology.

Murphy’s research project focused on investigating alternative ways to power motorized wheelchairs and was selected as one of the top three presentations by attendees at the HERL Open House, July 28.

The 15th Sergeant Major of the Army, Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel A. Dailey, also attended the HERL Open House and project presentations, and he spoke with Murphy about the project and Army career interests. This experience will provide Murphy with valuable insight for future work focused on assistive technology and the potential to improve injured veterans’ quality of life.